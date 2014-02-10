Exclusive interview with photographer on his landscapes discovered via Google+

We discovered Ronnie Baxter’s beautiful landscapes on Google+. Here we share more of his outdoor photography with you.

The way the sea sculpts the land has always fascinated Ronnie Baxter and this series of coastal landscapes is part of a personal project he has been shooting for the last two years, he tells us.

“Most of the work has involved travel of less than 25miles from my home and I continually walk the coast for new locations. Often in the less visited parts.”

“Having recently exhibited in Edinburgh, my intention is to continue to develop this project,” Ronnie explains.

“There is always something to admire and learn from the art and craft of photography,” he says. “And I often look at the work of photographers from all genres.”

In these images Ronnie wants to show the beauty that is all around us – if we can make the time to see it.

All of Ronnie’s images are shot digitally and Lightroom and Photoshop are his main processing tools.

You can see more of his landscapes on his website Ronnie Baxter Photography and join him on Facebook and Google+.

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