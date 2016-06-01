Order Now

Royal Photographic Society Documentary Photographer of the Year 2016

June 1, 2016

tumblr_o833o3OR011qahvd2o1_1280.jpg

 

Royal Photographic Society  Documentary Photographer of the Year 2016

The Documentary Group of the Royal Photographic Society has announced a number of significant changes to their prestigious DPOTY competition for 2016.

The competition will be now open to all RPS members. The two entrant categories based on RPS distinctions have been replaced by two image classifications, Colour and Monochrome. Entries consisting of a panel of five images will no longer require an accompanying Statement.  However, each photographer will be required to provide a title describing their chosen documentary theme.  Images taken since 1 January 2015 will now be eligible, the closing date for submissions is 31 August 2016.

For more information about the competition, contact the organisers at DPOTY@rps.org

Related Articles

February 2, 2026
How to Digitise Your Artwork for Prints
Read more
January 27, 2026
Why brand is everything for selling art on social
Read more
January 13, 2026
New Year’s resolutions for artists: a simple checklist for 2026
Read more

theprintspace uses cookies to improve user experience. Click to learn more

***

***