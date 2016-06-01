Royal Photographic Society Documentary Photographer of the Year 2016

The Documentary Group of the Royal Photographic Society has announced a number of significant changes to their prestigious DPOTY competition for 2016.

The competition will be now open to all RPS members. The two entrant categories based on RPS distinctions have been replaced by two image classifications, Colour and Monochrome. Entries consisting of a panel of five images will no longer require an accompanying Statement. However, each photographer will be required to provide a title describing their chosen documentary theme. Images taken since 1 January 2015 will now be eligible, the closing date for submissions is 31 August 2016.

For more information about the competition, contact the organisers at DPOTY@rps.org