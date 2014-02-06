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The atmospheric work of Scott Baldock discovered via Flickr

February 6, 2014

We came across Scott Baldock’s atmospheric work on our Flickr pool. Here he tells us how he likes to experiment with his photography.

Scott Baldock's photographic work printed at theprintspace on Hahnemuhle Photo Rag experimenting with water flow featuring this black and white image Scott Baldock's photographic work printed at theprintspace on Hahnemuhle Photo Rag experimenting with water flow featuring this black and white image Scott Baldock's photographic work printed at theprintspace on Hahnemuhle Photo Rag experimenting with water flow featuring this black and white imageScott Baldock's photographic work printed at theprintspace on Hahnemuhle Photo Rag experimenting with water flow featuring this colour warm tone image Scott Baldock's photographic work printed at theprintspace on Hahnemuhle Photo Rag experimenting with water flow featuring this colour warm tone image

 

For Scott Baldock long exposure photography really lets him express himself, he tells us: “When visiting a location I look around for strong/bold composition and then look at the elements, water, clouds light etc. to finalise a vision of the final image in my mind.”

“I nearly always have an idea how I will take a photograph and process it before I shoot. I really want to bring the viewer into my pictures and I try to convey as much atmosphere as possible with a surreal edge,” he adds.

Scott is not a photographer who sticks to a certain style I like to experiment. “I sometimes shoot colour, mono, minimalist, architecture or landscape,” he says. “It keeps me keen to keep learning more and not get complacent.”

Scott’s favourite paper at theprintspace is Hahnemühle Photo Rag. “It’s good for both black and white and colour with good depth,” he says.

To see more of his works have a look at Scott Baldock’s websiteFlickr and Twitter.

Follow us on Flickr to be featured next!

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