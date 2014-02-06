The atmospheric work of Scott Baldock discovered via Flickr

We came across Scott Baldock’s atmospheric work on our Flickr pool. Here he tells us how he likes to experiment with his photography.

For Scott Baldock long exposure photography really lets him express himself, he tells us: “When visiting a location I look around for strong/bold composition and then look at the elements, water, clouds light etc. to finalise a vision of the final image in my mind.”

“I nearly always have an idea how I will take a photograph and process it before I shoot. I really want to bring the viewer into my pictures and I try to convey as much atmosphere as possible with a surreal edge,” he adds.

Scott is not a photographer who sticks to a certain style I like to experiment. “I sometimes shoot colour, mono, minimalist, architecture or landscape,” he says. “It keeps me keen to keep learning more and not get complacent.”

Scott’s favourite paper at theprintspace is Hahnemühle Photo Rag. “It’s good for both black and white and colour with good depth,” he says.

To see more of his works have a look at Scott Baldock’s website, Flickr and Twitter.

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