The fine art images of talented surreal fashion photographer Simon McCheung

The fine art portraits of our client Simon McCheung tell stories in a surreal fashion. Here he talks about how social media has made him a better photographer.

Simon McCheung‘s work is focused on conceptual and fine art portraiture. “Most of which contain themes of specific human emotions and or story telling displayed in a surreal fashion,” he says.

He has been into photography for over a year now, this came about when he first attempted a 365 project in order for him to familiarise himself with his camera.

“My inspiration comes from the challenges of taking a fragment of emotion or a slice of story, and then finding powerful ways to evoke this to the viewer,” he says.

Simon believes that much of this excitement for photography comes from the fact that he is self-taught and everything he discovers himself feels more precious to him.

“Along with the participating of social circles such as Flickr which had helped me immensely by encouraging my own skills to be pushed by viewing other artists that inspire you,” he says.

His camera kit consists of a Canon 60D, 50mm 1.8f lens, 28mm 1.8f lens, Canon Speedlite 430 EX2 Flash, tripod and remote.

“My typical workflow consists of taking a number of photos of the subject, then taking extra photos around the subject for expansions,” explains Simon.

“My favourite theprintspace paper type has to be the classic Fuji Crystal Matt C-Type,” Simon explains. “Because my photos are usually dark and rich in colours which the paper is perfect for making my photos pop out.”

You can see more of Simon McCheung’s surreal portraits on his social circles Facebook, Flickr, Instagram and Twitter.

Find your favourite paper with our C-Type and Giclee paper guide.