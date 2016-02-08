Exclusive discounts and offers for our student clients

Student Discounts and Offers 2016. It’s that time of year again with one of the most important events of a student’s university experience approaching: the graduate degree show. With this looming, we’ve prepared a fantastic package of benefits to ensure any student choosing to print with us has access to expert, professional advice and no-compromise printing and framing to ensure the presentation of your work does justice to your creative vision.

10% Discount on all printing, mounting and framing services – Our professional printing and framing prices are already among the most competitive in the industry. Students can now take advantage of an additional 10% discount to ensure even more affordable access to the finest professional printing and presentation services available. This 10% is only applicable once. To claim your student discount enter code student2016 when ordering on our website or when in our studio let the team know you’re a student!

Students printing exhibitions with us and spending £200+ will also receive the following benefits:

Free 1hr retouching booth hire – Reserve a retouching booth to make any final edits, or soft-proof your selection on-screen prior to submitting images to print. Our booths feature colour-calibrated Eizo professional monitors and the latest fully-loaded Mac Pro computers running the latest professional imaging software. (RRP: £14.40)

– Reserve a retouching booth to make any final edits, or soft-proof your selection on-screen prior to submitting images to print. Our booths feature colour-calibrated Eizo professional monitors and the latest fully-loaded Mac Pro computers running the latest professional imaging software. (RRP: £14.40) These offers are available only to students. When booking you must show a valid student card or proof of study on relevant course.

And students receive as standard:

Free in-house and online consultation – You’re also welcome to come in for a free consultation on your work, where members of our lab can give advice on colour management, retouching, paper types and framing. If you’re not able to come in, we also provide a free online consultation service.

All of our production staff here at theprintspace used to be photography students. We’ve been there before, know exactly what you need, and we provide a consistently professional service with student-friendly prices. We pride ourselves on being a company who see students for what they are – the future of the industry.

These offers are available only to students. When booking you must show a valid student card or proof of study.