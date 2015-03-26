Free sessions with our high end retouching booths

We currently have a fantastic student offer on! If you’ve booked to print your degree show with us, a group of 4 or more students can book one of our high-end retouching booths for free for 5 hours (usual cost of £72).

5 Things We Offer Students

Number 2: Free retouching booths!

One of the most important events of a student’s university experience is approaching: the graduate degree show.

With this in mind, we want to offer our help to you! Around half of our employees here at theprintspace used to be photography students. We’ve been there before and we know exactly what you want and need.

Booths are available Monday – Friday, from 9am – 2pm or 2pm – 7pm until 1st July 2015. Email us to book your place at: students@theprintspace.co.uk. Each student must show us a valid student card on arrival.

If you can’t make it in, or aren’t based nearby, we also do online consultations and can advise you on retouching your work.

Call us on 0207 739 1060 to check availability, or email us at students@theprintspace.co.uk with your JPEG images, no more than 2mb each.

Find out more about our student rewards at theprintspace!

Number 5 – 10% student discount at theprintspace

Number 4 – Free screen calibration

Number 3 – Free consultations

Number 2 – Free retouching booths

Number 1 – Free student workshops