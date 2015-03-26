Free student workshops to update your working knowledge in prints

In our workshops we will help you learn how to prepare your images to be the very best they can be for printing.

5 Things We Offer Students…



1 – Free Student Workshops

One of the most important events of a student’s university experience is approaching: the graduate degree show.

With this in mind, we want to offer our help to you! Around half of our employees here at theprintspace used to be photography students. We’ve been there before and we know exactly what you want and need.

If you haven’t yet been in for one of our free student workshops, it’s not too late! Come in to our London lab for a student workshop with Dave Lucken, our Head of Operations. You’ll learn all about the 11 paper types we offer as well as the mount types we offer. Dave will also talk you through an in-depth introduction to colour management, and preparing files for printing.

Call us on 0207 739 1060 to book now, or email us at students@theprintspace.co.uk!

Find out more about our student rewards at theprintspace!

Number 5 – 10% student discount at theprintspace

Number 4 – Free screen calibration

Number 3 – Free consultations

Number 2 – Free retouching booths

Number 1 – Student Workshops