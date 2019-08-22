Submissions for The Art of Activism open call are open!

To celebrate theprintspace becoming carbon neutral, we have launched an open call. The Art of Activism is a call out to donate an artwork about climate change to be sold in The Guardian and benefit the environmental campaigning of Friends of the Earth. We invite everyone around the global creative community to stand up with us and share their protest art to make a stand and inspire others.



To give you an idea of the type of art that we are looking for, we have gathered a selection of amazing donations that we have already received. Check them out:

© Alva Skog

© Angry Dan



© Andy Clough

© Joni Belaruski

© Vanessa Krchova

© Maria Fernando

© Lydia Cross

Experienced curators will select the most powerful work, to be featured as part of a large-scale online feature in the Guardian, and sold exclusively via the Guardian online in limited-edition print runs, with profits donated directly to Friends of the Earth. This means if your work is shortlisted, the profits from your print sales will directly support the vital work of Friends of the Earth.

Do want your inspirational art to be part of this list, have it exhibited at theprintspace Gallery, get featured in The Guardian and other media outlets, support Friends of the Earth with their crucial work and have it seen by thousands of people during the Global Climate Strike on the 20th of September? We’ll take that as a yes!

Share your work to The Art of Activism open call, post and share it on social media, tag us and make sure as many people as possible get inspired by your work, to also donate and stand up for the future and well being of our planet.

How to enter

Sign up or login into creativehub

Upload your artwork(s) for submissions

Share your artwork(s) via the art of activism suggested share

For more detailed instructions click here



Open call details

Digital submission via creativehub

Submissions free of charge

All art genres welcome

Deadline 01/09/2019 at 23:59BST

Entry terms