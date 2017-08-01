A round-up of current open photography competitions on thehub

©David Gibson

STREET SWAP

Inspired by the Magnum Swaps exhibition at Photo London, STREET LONDON have partnered with theprintspace to invite photographers from around the world the chance to swap and exhibit prints through STREET SWAP. The competition culminates with a curated exhibition at STREET LONDON at the D&AD Offices!

We believe in making photography accessible to wider audiences and wish to support the Street Photography community spirit. This year STREET LONDON are offering everyone (including those not able to make it to the event) the chance to participate in a free online print swap project with physical print swapping during STREET LONDON.

Enter up to 5 images for free. STREET LONDON will then curate an exhibition of up to 200 photos from all entries. Whether or not you are at the event, you can print and swap one image (up to 12 x 16 inches) free of charge!

ENTER HERE

© li0nsmane

Negative Feedback

Negative feedback, the online video channel producing genre defining analogue photography videos are launching their first ever open call! It will culminate in a community driven exhibition of contemporary film photography at theprintspace Gallery, but that’s not all, there are great prizes on offer from Lomography & Parallax Photographic too! The exhibition will explore the diversity of the medium in the digital age.

The multi faceted channel brings film photography to a younger generation, producing informative, relatable videos about cameras, film stocks, processes and tutorials. They bring the medium up to date with videos that are not only enlightening but also beautifully crafted. Along with their video channel they also produce the quarterly Negative Feedback Magazine which showcases the best in contemporary film photography.

ENTER HERE