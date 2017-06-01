Documenting the World in Black and White; Swap Shop so far

theprintspace have partnered with Magnum Photos for their 70th Anniversary to create Swap Shop – a global participation project which is now open for entries and receiving a great response from around the world.

Chuck Close said “While photography is the easiest medium in which to be competent, it is the hardest in which to develop an idiosyncratic personal vision.”

Photography is a unique medium in it’s reliance on the external world – without something to point the camera at we can’t make a photograph. The camera’s very accuracy of the external world can also be it’s downfall, robbing the image of individuality, or mystery. It takes a photographer’s personal vision to create nuanced photography, which is something we’re always keen to share.

During the entry period for Swap Shop we’ll be showcasing images, along with short statements by the photographers about their work.

See some of the recent entries below:

Ofir Barak

I began documenting the area of Mea Shearim in late 2014. It is a small area populated with Hasidic Jews. This picture was taken during anti drafting demonstration. In Israel, every child at the age of 18 in obligated to draft to the israeli army. Large groups in the Hasidic population and residents of mea shearim are opposed to this scenario since they state they serve the army of God.

Jessica Tremp

Kairos (καιρός) is an ancient Greek word meaning the right or opportune moment (the supreme moment). The ancient Greeks had two words for time, chronos and kairos. While the former refers to chronological or sequential time, the latter signifies a time lapse, a moment of indeterminate time in which everything happens.

Bouwe Brouwer

I’m a international published haiku-writer. Photographing since 2013. In my photography, just like in my writing, anything can be a subject. As long as it triggers a sense of poetry. I’m currently working on a project about the children on a primary school at a refugee camp in The Netherlands.

Kurush Umrigar

This particular image is from a Black and White series that I am working on, documenting through portraits, the elderly Parsee Community in India. This image is of Mr. Wadia, a former taxi driver who drove his taxi around Mumbai for over 40 years before retiring. He is currently around 95 years old.

Bharat PatelI

I want several things from my images; learning something meaningful about life and it existence and sharing it with others; the unseen life, the contrasts that exist between miss-fortune and beauty and the visual interplay of textures against form. I try to use them all to arouse emotions in the viewer.