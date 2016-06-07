Sony World Photography Awards Celebrate 10th Anniversary

World’s largest photography competition is celebrating not only another incredible year showcasing talent but their 10th anniversary.





The Sony World Photography Awards, the world’s largest photography competition, opens for entries today. Created by the World Photography Organisation, 2017 marks the awards’ 10th anniversary.

Once again, theprintspace will be the official print partner for the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition, held in London in April 2017.

The Sony World Photography Awards annually recognizes the world’s best photography. Free to enter and open to all photographers, the awards are an authoritative voice in the photographic industry that has the power to shape the careers of its winning and shortlisted photographers. Each year the competition attracts both emerging talent and established artists and presents the world’s best photography from the last 12 months to a global audience.

Photographers are welcome to enter their work for free into any of the awards’ four competitions: Professional, Open, Youth and Student Focus.

The newly re-launched website gives a greater visual platform to the awards’ photographers and makes the entry process simpler than ever before.

worldphoto.org/swpa