‘Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2016’ Print Offer!

Every year theprintspace helps thousands of photographers to present their work in the best possible light for the world’s most prestigious photographic portraiture competition.

Every year we handle printing for hundreds of photographers entering the competition, with many of last years winners and shortlisted entrants amongst our clients, why trust your entry to anyone else?

After the success of last year, theprintspace have again put together an unparalleled package of benefits for entrants to the competition, offering the finest quality prints, proofing and quality control, final presentation and print submission all at unbeatable prices.

Here’s what we’re offering:

The finest archival-quality C-Type and Giclee prints produced using the latest, state-of-the art machinery and materials giving maximum choice and quality with peerless colour accuracy guaranteed.

FREE test strip with each entry (also available for online entrants).2

FREE half hour retouching booth hire with the very best editing software and Eizo screens.6 .3

FREE archival polyester presentation sleeve with each print you enter.4

Bespoke labelling service (also available for online entrants).5

FREE courier delivery service direct to the submissions drop-off site.6

The usual level of personal service and expert advice we give our clients every day.7

Last but not least, free tea and biscuits as standard!

Ordering Online

theprintspace also provides the easiest entry system for photographers anywhere in the world to enter this year’s Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize. Below you will find step by step instructions on how to claim all of the offers available.

1) How to claim your free test strip –

To claim your free test strip online, you will need to:

Make sure your test strip is 4” x 30”. If your image is smaller than this size, then please fill the extra space with a white border.

Upload your test strip using our online ordering system here.

Please select the your preferred paper type, and you can now place your order.

Click delivery choice to ‘Collect In studio’

IMPORTANT – Leave a note in the ‘Message to lab’ box, “Taylor Wessing Entry 2016”

Once you have your order number, please email it to us with a forwarded copy of your Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize confirmation email which includes your registration number to: portraitprize@theprintspace.co.uk, and we will refund you with the cost of the test strips. Don’t forget, you will need to cover the cost of delivery if required.

2) Creating a label –

When creating your label/s, make sure you create one label per image that you are entering into the competition. You are asked to provide:

Your Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize registration number

Your full name

Your address

Your daytime telephone number

Your email address

Title of the image you are submitting

If the image is part of a series or not and the title of the series

Add a thumbnail of the corresponding image onto each label to ensure there are no errors when we print your labels and attach them to your image/s. Without a thumbnail image, we will not be able to process your order.

Here is an example label. Please follow it exactly, and don’t forget to include your registration number!

You can download a template of the label here (TIFF and PSD formats included). Please don’t forget your registration number!

3) Ordering your print/s –

Once you have created your label/s, what you’ll need to do is upload your image/s and label/s using our simple online-ordering system which you can find here.

Please choose the ‘C-Type Matt’ paper type for your label/s, otherwise you will be charged extra.

Make sure that you have uploaded the correct label for each image that you are ordering, and you can then place your order.

Finally, leave a note in the ‘Message to lab’ box: “Taylor Wessing Entry 2016” and apply the promotional code “TWPP2016 as demonstrated below:

That’s it! Now you can sit back and relax. We’ll handle everything for you from printing to packaging and finally, delivery to the competition drop-off site!

Please be aware that the deadline for last print orders (online and in-house) is Monday 25th July 2016 11:59pm. We will not accept orders after this time.

Ordering in-house

When ordering in-house, all you need to do is bring your final print files and label files with you and let us know that you’d like to use our competition print offer! Make sure to bring your Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize registration confirmation email with you as we cannot apply any offers without this.

1) How to claim your free test strip –

To claim your free test strip in-house, you will need to:

Make sure your test strip image file is 4” x 30”. If your image is smaller than this size, then please fill the extra space with a white border.

Let the team at the front desk know that you are using the print offer by showing them your Taylor Wessing competition registration confirmation email.

You can now place your order for your test strip, and the team at the front desk will let you know how to do so. They will then apply the offer to your order.

2) Creating a label –

Feel free to bring in your own pre-made labels. If you do so, you must apply them yourself to your prints.

If you would like us to create your labels for you, then follow these guidelines. When creating your label/s, make sure you create one label per image that you have entered into the competition. You are asked to provide:

Your Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize registration number

Your full name

Your address

Your daytime telephone number

Your email address

Title of the image you are submitting

If the image is part of a series or not and the title of the series

Add a thumbnail of the corresponding image onto each label, so that there can be no error when we print your labels and attach them to your image/s. Without a thumbnail image, we will not be able to process your order.

You can download a template of the label here (JPEG, TIFF and PSD formats included). Please don’t forget your registration number!

The final step is to upload these label files along with your print files. The team at the front desk will let you know how to do this.

3) Ordering your print/s –

When your print files and label files are ready, you can simply upload them and your label files on to the dropbox system on our computers in reception. Please ask the team on the front desk how to do this.

Please have your competition registration email confirmation to hand to show the team, as we cannot process the Taylor Wessing competition print offer without this.

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That’s it! Now you can sit back and relax. We’ll handle everything for you from printing to packaging and finally, delivery to the competition drop-off site!

Important notice: Only paid entrants can use this offer, so please make sure you have registered for your entry via the National Portrait Gallery website by 5th July 2016. You will need your Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize registration number and confirmation email to use this print offer.

Please be aware that the deadline for last print orders for this offer (online and in-house) is Monday 25th July 2016 11:59pm. We will not accept orders after this time.

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Terms and Conditions

1 – Maximum print size is 1015 x 760mm (as specified by the competition rules). View our standard prices here, or use our price calculator to work out what you need.

2 – Delivery not included. Test strips must be 4 inches by 30 inches. Please follow our guidelines on how to create a test strip, and see below for how to claim this offer. Offers will be applied retrospectively with a refund. Refunds can take between 1 – 2 weeks.

3 – *Free half hour booth time is subject to availability. To avoid disappointment, book a slot with our team on info@theprintspace.co.uk with subject heading “Taylor Wessing Booth Time” and include your unique order number to claim this offer.

4 – Free sleeves only available for customers using the Taylor Wessing competition print offer (RRP: £4.50 for 24” 20”; £6.00 for A1; £8.00 for 30” 40”). Additional Sleeves are available to purchase, please speak to theprintspace front of house team for more information (subject to availability)

5 – The bespoke online labels will be produced at a cost of £2.82 each in order to ensure no errors in labelling occur. theprintspace will not be held responsible for incorrect labelling, or for labels that do not strictly adhere to our template. Please see below in ‘Ordering Online’ for instructions on how to submit your label/s to us. theprintspace will not be hold responsible for any incorrect information provided by the client. IMPORTANT PLEASE MAKE SURE LABEL IS ORDERED AT THE SAME TIME AS THE PRINT.

6 – The deadline for last print orders (online and in-house) is Monday 25th July 2016 11:59pm. We will not accept orders after this time.

7 – This offer is only available for in-house orders, and is subject to availability. Make sure that you book your slot as soon as possible, as our retouching booths are very busy during this period. If you go over the 30 minute period, you will be charged per 15 minute block at the usual charge of £3.00 (excl. VAT).

8- All entrants must use code “TWPP2016″ when ordering online in order to receive the offer and have their print couriered free to the drop off point.

9 – Disclaimer: Please ensure that you follow the steps stated in this announcement. We cannot accept liability for any voided entries due to these steps not being followed.