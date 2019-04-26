The Palm* Photo Prize returns to theprintspace Gallery during Photo London

theprintspace is super excited to welcome back the Palm* Photo Prize to theprintspace Gallery, an official satellite event to the 2019 Photo London fair on May 14th from 7:30 pm.

Over a period of four weeks, photographers worldwide from all disciplines and styles were able to submit two stand-alone images for free via the creativehub, to win the opportunity to be shortlisted and exhibited at theprintspace Gallery during Photo London.

Out of almost 4000 entries, 100 successful artists have been shortlisted by Palm* Studios to be exhibited. From the shortlist, the judge’s panel consisting of Karen McQuaid, Sarah Allen, David Campany and Jessica Lopez will announce this year’s Judge’s Panel First Place and Judge’s Panel Second Place.



On the opening night of the exhibition, the public will have the chance to vote for the photograph they like the most and nominate the artist to win the People’s Choice Award. In addition, all the images will be published on the Palm* Studios Instagram account. The image with the most likes will win the People’s Choice Instagram Award.

All shortlisted artists will receive the opportunity to sell their work through Palm* Studios online print shop, set to launch 1st May, which uses the creativehub art sales solution to fulfil orders and have theprintspace print, package and ship the prints directly to their customers. 100% of the profits will be given to the entrants.

This one is not to be missed, so join us at theprintspace Gallery on Tuesday the 14th of May to celebrate the 100 successful artists and their incredible work. To attend the private view, RSVP below!