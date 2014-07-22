Abstract urban photography by local London photographer

“I really enjoy the challenge of finding and making new images in the same area each day,” he says. “It fascinates me that you can visit the same area time and time again, and yet still find new and unusual sights.”

Tom originally affirmed his love of photography using his collection of ‘weird and wonderful’ film cameras, later moving onto digital.

“I found the years of using film were a great way to learn and it still influences the way I work,” he says. “I rarely take more than two shots of any subject.

For printing, Tom prefers our Fuji Matt paper, for a simple yet effective finish.

Reading this on your lunch break… or just before when you probably shouldn’t be? Look out for things you’d usually pass by and take a snap.

For more photos in the collection and to find out more about Tom, visit his website and blog. Twitter fans, catch him @graphitegrey.

Read our C-type and Giclee guide to find the best papers for your work!