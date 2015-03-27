We count down our best exclusive student offers and discounts

Around half of our employees here at theprintspace used to be photography students, so we’ve been there before and we know exactly what you want and need. Here is a roundup of all our great rewards!

The top 5 things that we offer students!



Did you catch our countdown of the top 5 things we offer students in the last week?

Number 5 – 10% student discount at theprintspace

Number 4 – Free screen calibration

Number 3 – Free consultations

Number 2 – Free retouching booths

Number 1 – Student workshops

These offers END July 1st 2015, so what are you waiting for!? Find our more about our student rewards at theprintspace, and if you’ve spotted the above posters around your university, there’s a competition to win a free sample pack!