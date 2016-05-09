We host one of the most extensive Graduate Photography showcases

TRAJECTORY is a comprehensive showcase of graduate talent from the 2016 season, marking a unique opportunity for all aspiring photography students graduating in 2016 from the UK & Ireland Institutions to launch their career with national exposure online and in print.
TRAJECTORY, a showcase for graduating students of 2016!
We’ll be listing details of every photographic project submitted as part of a large-scale publicity campaign for graduate talent.
We want to see YOUR project in the TRAJECTORY showcase:
- Get noticed by editors, photographers, agents, gallerists and art-lovers
- Extensive media & promotional support from our partners in print, online and across social media as well as World Photography Organisation, Professional Photography Magazine and Photomonth.
- Unlike other graduate competitions and showcases, all participating graduates will gain exposure for their work
- And best of all, it’s completely FREE!
To find out more about TRAJECTORY and how to submit your work, click here.