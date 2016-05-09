We host one of the most extensive Graduate Photography showcases

TRAJECTORY is a comprehensive showcase of graduate talent from the 2016 season, marking a unique opportunity for all aspiring photography students graduating in 2016 from the UK & Ireland Institutions to launch their career with national exposure online and in print.

TRAJECTORY, a showcase for graduating students of 2016!

We’ll be listing details of every photographic project submitted as part of a large-scale publicity campaign for graduate talent.

We want to see YOUR project in the TRAJECTORY showcase:

Get noticed by editors, photographers, agents, gallerists and art-lovers

Extensive media & promotional support from our partners in print, online and across social media as well as World Photography Organisation, Professional Photography Magazine and Photomonth.

Unlike other graduate competitions and showcases, all participating graduates will gain exposure for their work

And best of all, it’s completely FREE!

To find out more about TRAJECTORY and how to submit your work, click here.