The insightful What Next? talks and trade secrets from industry professionals

We are pleased to announce the 2016 edition of our tailor-made student event series aimed at today’s graduates and undergraduates, emerging and ambitious photographers entitled What Next?

Presented by theprintspace, in partnership with British Journal of Photography and supported by AOP, the event will feature four one-day sessions of talks and workshops focussing on different disciplines of the photographic industry. The sole agenda of the series will be to inform and educate the next generation of photographic artists and industry professionals on how to make the crucial next steps in their photographic careers. The dedicated day-long sessions will focus on the key areas: Documentary and Photojournalism, Fine Art, Commissioned Editorial and Fashion and Advertising.

What Next? will bring together professionals working at the cutting edge of today’s photographic industry, to discuss the things affecting any visual artist wishing to embark on a career in this field today. We’ll examine the realities of getting commissions, getting signed to agencies, what editors look for, and hear the insights of award winning photographers about their own careers and the traits needed to stand out in an increasingly competitive visual landscape.

The event will be held at theprintspace Studios, beginning on February 20th 2016 and followed by events exploring other disciplines on a bi-weekly basis thereafter. Each of the 4x events will feature a full day of back-to-back talks, seminars and panel debates, held by peers in each area.

Speakers will include:

Antonio Olmos | Adam Patterson | Spencer Murphy | Travis Hodges | Graeme Robertson | Dean Chalkley | Jillian Edelstein | Richard Seymour | Amy Foster (Skinny Dip Agency) | Chris Floyd | Adrian Fisk | Andrew Page (Curator & CEO, Positive View Foundation) | Dougie Wallace | Nick Turpin… and many more TBC!

TICKET REGISTRATION

The event is open to any student or recent graduate studying a photography course or related subject.

Tickets for What Next? masterclasses are charged at just £6.00 per attendee.

Course tutors are eligible for FREE entry/guestlist

The above fees will be awarded to students as print credit.

Free entry to Breakthrough via print credit.

Complimentary Coffee & Croissants to start

Complimentary Beers to finish

Venue: theprintspace, 74 Kingsland Road, London E2 8DL

Please note: These events are aimed at students or recent graduates (within 1yr) only. A valid student card or proof of enrolment on a relevant course will be required on entry.