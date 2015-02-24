Free talks and knowledge from industry professionals on graduating in photography

theprintspace are pleased to announce the opening of a brand new, tailor-made student event aimed at today’s graduates and undergraduates, emerging and ambitious photographers: entitled ‘What Next?’

‘What Next?’ Student Event

Presented by theprintspace, supported by British Journal of Photography, AOP,Artmedia, Hoxton Street Studios, the 1 day event’s sole agenda will be to inform and educate the next generation of photographic artists and industry professionals on how to make the crucial next steps in their photographic careers.

What Next? will bring together professionals working at the cutting edge of today’s photographic industry, to discuss the things affecting any visual artist wishing to embark on a career in this field today. We’ll examine the realities of getting commissions, getting signed to agencies, what editors look for, and hear the insights of award winning photographers about their own careers and the traits needed to stand out in an increasingly competitive visual landscape.

The event will be held at Hoxton Street Studios on Saturday the 14th March, and will feature a full day of back-to-back talks, seminars and panel debates, held by peers in each area. Topics will include:

-Selling fine art prints – Stuart Waplington

-Advertising photography insights – Richard Seymour

-Breaking into fashion photography – Ross Kirton

-Assisting and production- Artmedia

-How I got started – Spencer Murphy

-Editorial photography – Travis Hodges

-Panel discussion and Q+A – various Speakers inc: Carole Evans (Portrait Salon) Simon Bainbridge (BJP) Christine Santa Ana (Curator) Nick Turpin (In-Public Street Photography)

The event is open to any student or recent graduate studying a photography course or related subject.

Event Specifics:

Saturday 14th March 10am – 6.30pm

Hoxton Street Studios

10A Blossom Street, London, E1 6PL

Ticket registration and event overview can be found at: theprintspace.co.uk/whatnext