Win the ultimate solo exhibition in the heart of central London

creativehub launch their biggest competition of the year with the goal to discover the very best unexhibited artwork and give it its debut art gallery appearance. This exciting, free to enter competition is open to artists of any discipline and at any career stage. What we’re looking for is unexhibited work that forms a single coherent series.

The winner will receive the incredible prize package of a fully funded solo exhibition with professional curation advice at the printspace Gallery, private view with open bar, a stunning online store for year-round art sales using creativehub’s new Shopify integration and £1000 print credit for a future exhibition or portfolio.

To enter is simple and free! Go to creativehub.io/win-the-ultimate-solo-show, upload your images, select them then share them to the ‘ultimate solo show’ suggested share. The Open Call runs from 24th September until 21st October, allowing you 4 weeks to prepare your project.

Once the Open Call has closed, a shortlist of 10 artists will be chosen by our panel of judges, which includes; Kate Edwards of The Guardian, Julius Wiedemann of Taschen, and Niall Flynn of HUCK.

The shortlist will each receive their own online art store built by Shopify design experts, Piki Kiwi. The public will then decide the winner via print purchase over a 4 week period; the store that sells the most wins the comp!

Have you recently finished a new project? Always wanted to exhibit and sell your art?