Winners celebrated with champagne at the 2016 BJP Breakthrough exhibition

This year’s prestigious BJP Breakthrough exhibition in association with theprintspace opened on Thursday with a champagne private view and the unveiling of a remarkable selection of emerging student talent.

The exhibition forms part of the annual Free Range Show 2016 and comprises a generous gallery space, open daily showcasing the Breakthrough winners, as well as offering a programme of free talks and workshops for emerging photographers.

This year’s Graduate Series award went to Jan McCullough for her series Home Instruction Manual, while the Graduate Single Image award went to Piotr Karpinski for his image titled Woman in the Church No.1.

Simone Sapienza is the winner of the Undergraduate Series award for his project Charlie surfs on Lotus Flowers, while Daragh Soden won the Single Image award for an image from his series Young Dubliners.

The four winners are on display now at the BJP space at the old Truman Brewery, their work expertly printed & framed by ourselves! The winners will also see their work published in BJP’s acclaimed monthly magazine and across its online social channels.

This is one not to be missed! Be sure to head over before the show closes, the events will take place at British Journal of Photography’s dedicated pop-up space at the Free Range Graduate Shows closing Monday 4th July 2016.

Location: Shop 13, Ely’s Yard, 15 Hanbury Street, London, E1 6QR

For more details of BJP Breakthrough visit: bjpbreakthrough.com