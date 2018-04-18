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Have your work exhibited at House of Vans with Palm’s Photo Prize!

April 18, 2018

We are very excited to be one of the partners for the 2018 Palm Studios Photo Prize this year. It’s open to photographers working in all disciplines and styles from anywhere in the world, totally free to enter and will culminate in a large scale exhibition at House of Vans in London! They’ve got a huge range of prizes on offer from the likes of Kodak, The Photographers Gallery, Labyrinth, Parallax & many others! If that wasn’t enough, we are giving the first prize winner a fully funded solo exhibition at theprintspace Gallery that will be curated by Palm later in the year.

Palm Studios, the London based independent publisher was founded by Lola Paprocka in 2015 and has published some absolutely stunning, highly successful books such as Mile End by Pani Paul and For my Father by Mathew Thorne.

Palm will be shortlisting 100 photographers to be exhibited at House of Vans, opening on 10th May. The shortlist will be judged by a panel of leading industry professionals deciding on the winners of the different prizes. The panel consists of:

  • Karen McQuaid – Senior Curator at The Photographers Gallery
  • Joshua Coon – Director, Content Marketing Production at Kodak
  • Jack Harries – Editor at The Heavy Collective
  • Andrea Kurland – Editor in Chief at HUCK Magazine

ENTER FOR FREE NOW

ENTER FOR FREE NOW

Photo credits: Pani Paul & Aaron Reid

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