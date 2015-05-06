An exclusive offer for students in collaboration with WPO

theprintspace have teamed up with the World Photography Organisation to offer an exclusive something special to a select few of our lucky students.

So, here’s the offer: If you print your exhibition with theprintspace (the Sony World Photography Awards’ official print partner) you’ll receive a complimentary ticket for a unique guided tour on the closing weekend of the exhibition at Somerset House with senior members of the WPO exhibition team. You’ll get to ask questions, learn about this years winners, the process of selection and gain a unique insight into this year’s leading international photographic exhibition. You’ll also receive the official Hardcover 2015 Sony World Photography Awards Book to keep.

It’s now the last week of the Exhibition, so you’ll need to act quickly!

In order to claim your reward, please place your print order either online or in-store* and email your name and order number to students@theprintspace.co.uk by 5:00 pm on Friday 8th May! Or if your coming into theprintspace in person, speak to a member of the team.

*Please note, this offer only applies to orders above £200.