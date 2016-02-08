Exclusive and insightful talk on illustration from Yellow collaborative

Join the team behind Yellow for a night talking illustration, creating with purpose and the power of ink on paper.

OFF LIFE launched their Yellow book and exhibition back in December at theprintspace Gallery, which saw 52 artists pen 52 weeks of news, and now the team are returning to theprintspace for a night talking all things illustration!

The night will feature the Yellow team discussing their motivations for the project, plus some of the world’s most exciting artists – including Supermundane and Malika Favre – explaining their craft.

There’ll also be plenty of time to grab a drink, meet some of the artists and fire your questions their way in a panel session.

Tickets are £10 plus booking fee and a free welcome drink is included in the price.

When: Tuesday 23 February, 7.30pm until 10pm.

Where; theprintspace Gallery, 74 Kingsland Road, E2 8DL.

Book now before it’s too late, as spaces are limited!