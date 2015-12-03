52 renowned illustrators share exclusive work for Yellow exhibition

The most extensive collection of political illustration satire shown in one place at one time now showing in Shoreditch at our gallery and available to own. ‘Yellow’ by OFF LIFE, an illustration show based on 52 weeks of cutting news. Join us and OFF LIFE for the launch of OFF LIFE’s most artistically diverse series from 52 of the most exciting illustrators today.

OFF LIFE will also be launching a book version of ‘Yellow’ which will be available to buy on the night, along with the artworks themselves which are available to buy as fine-art prints through thehub, our online print sales system.

Buy prints here: https://art.tt/xgx

Find out how to buy the book here: http://offlife.co.uk/

The private view and book launch will take place on Thursday 10th December, from 7.30pm until 10pm. An after party will be taking place at Arts Club East, which will be going on until very late!

The exhibition will then open to the public from Friday 11th December until Tuesday 15th December (Mon – Fri, 9am – 7pm).

We look forward to seeing you next week for a (free!) night of illustration, drinks and music as OFF LIFE launch their book and exhibition into the world.