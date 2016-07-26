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2nd place winner of Denmark National Award Threin Offossen

July 26, 2016

In 2015, Threin Offossen won 2nd place in the Denmark National Award competition, part of the Sony World Photography Awards, the world’s largest photography competition. 

 

woman observes photograph by threin offossen

 

In an interview with the World Photography Organisation, she talks of her approach to photographing nature and what it was like to meet the Queen of Denmark.

 

landscape image of pier by threin offossen

 

tree's out at see by photographer Threin Offossen

 

“My photographic aim is to interpret what nature brings us and what a wonderful world we are living in, to show which richness we are surrounded by and convey proudness of our region for that. Though getting all this positive attention and exposure I can’t imagine what will happen next. I feel very humble and for everything that continues to happen around my photography career I am just as surprised and thankful as the very first time someone told me I made a good picture. What I do hope is that my pictures in the future will bring benefit for my region Lolland and especially my hometown Nakskov, which have such a special place in my heart. Overall my aim is to show how much beauty and richness we are surrounded by, to make people happy and raise spirits in joy of our wonderful world.”

 

Read the full interview 

Find out more about the National Awards

Once again, theprintspace will be the official print partner for the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition, held in London in April 2017.

 

Enter the competition for free today

 

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