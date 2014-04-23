Photographer shares amazing images take in Spain in exclusive interview

The series ‘Andalucia’ by Andrew Lever shows the photographer’s favourite images from a three month journey throughout the Andalucian region of Spain.

Spain has long been a favourite destination of Andrew Lever for its colourful and diverse culture and the warmth of its people.

“Also being a horse lover I was attracted by the region’s obsession with beautiful horses,” he tells us. “There are frequent horse shows where much pride and money are at stake.”

These series of images were produced by theprintspace for his first solo exhibition entitled ‘Andalucia’ which consists of a selection of his favourite images that he shot during a three month journey throughout the Andalucian region of Spain.

“I am inspired by my travels and the surprising and exciting things that I see for the first time when arrive in a new country,” he says.

“I ordered C-Type prints for their natural colour and vibrancy. The colours were exactly as I shot them which pleased me immensely,” he says. “theprintspace did a fantastic job on creating stunning prints which proved to be a great success!”

You can see more of his work on Andrew Lever’s website and on his tumblr.

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