Association of Photographers Photography Awards 2015

The 2015 AOP Photography Awards kick off this Friday!

Don’t miss out on this year’s AOP Photography Awards. This year the event is absolutely jam-packed with fantastic events, including FREE portfolio sessions, workshops and talks featuring a diverse range of professional photographers, moving image experts, art buyers, business specialists and other industry figures.

theprintspace will also be in attendance! Visit us inside the exhibition space and join us while we host a professional development talk from 11am on Friday. We will be discussing and providing tips on how to sell fine art prints in today’s digital age. Tickets are FREE, but places are limited so click the button below to book soon!

The Awards exhibition was proudly printed by ourselves and showcases some of the finest photographic talent of 2015, curated by the AOP. Artworks will be available for sale via our bespoke fine art sales platform, thehub.

The 2015 AOP Awards will take place from Friday 9 October until Sunday 11 October. A key event of the photographic calendar, not to be missed!