Illustration winners revealed at debut exclusive exhibition at theprintspace

We’re excited to announce our next exhibition with the awesome online platform Art Rookie! A selection of their finest British artists will be showcased in Best of British, a group exhibition launching this Thursday – and 3 winners from the Best of British competition that ran this month will be picked to show alongside them!

Join us this Thursday 17 March at theprintspace Gallery for what’s ramping up to be a fantastic event, with a whole host of excellent art and entertainment from DJ 2GoodSouls!

Doors open at 7.30pm – the event is open invite, refreshments will be provided and admission is, as always, free!

The exhibition will then continue on Friday 18 March until Monday 28 March, Mon – Fri, 9am – 7pm.

Winners announced!

The 3 winners of Art Rookie’s Best of British competition have now been announced! Congratulations to artists Si Gross, Mercedes Leon aka Merchesico and Louisa Kewell, who will all be showing alongside Art Rookie’s top artists at theprintspace Gallery!

Best of British prints now available!

All the artworks from the show are now available to purchase on thehub, our online print sales platform, as beautiful fine art prints.

View them here: https://art.tt/ysm