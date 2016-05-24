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The renowned, inspired work of Brian Griffin featured here

May 24, 2016

 British photographer Brian Griffin is a photographer whose talent and creativity for creating unique portraits and projects knows no bound.

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Instantly recognisable for his approach towards photographing iconic people of popular culture, from Brian May, Douglas Adams and Damien Hirst (see above). Brian’s career spans the past 30 years, and the list of faces he has photographed is constantly growing. Recently having his photographs included in PhotoLondon this year, Brian’s work is part of a staple diet of anyone who wants to develop a key visual style in the world of photography.

 

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All images are copyright of Brian Griffin. 

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