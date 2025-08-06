Avoid delays & tariffs when you use our Art Print-on-Demand

If you sell your art online especially through social platforms where your collectors are global, there’s something important you need to know.



From August 29th, the U.S. is scrapping the de minimis rule. Until now, any print order valued under $800 could enter the country tax-free. But that’s about to change. As announced by the White House on July 30th, every single shipment, regardless of its value, will now face customs checks, fees, and most likely delays.

That means:

💸 Extra charges for your buyers, or extra costs for you

🚛 Slower delivery times

👀 A negative impact to your collector relationships if you don’t resolve it.

If you’re fulfilling orders yourself, this isn’t a small update—it’s a whole new layer of customs forms, declarations, and uncertainty at the border. Not exactly what you want when your time is better spent making art.

But if you’re using our fine art print-on-demand service, you don’t need to do anything. We already produce and ship locally within the U.S. from our Brooklyn production house, so your orders never cross a border. That means no surprise fees, no delays, and no customs hassle.

(FYI: We also have our own production in the UK and Germany, so the same applies there – no fees, no delays. This covers the major markets – around 90% of your sales will be covered. For the other places you can prepay the fees to ensure smooth deliveries – this is a setting in our software)

If you don’t use our Print-on-Demand service, then don’t delay or sleep on this huge change. Take a look at how it can help you to fulfil art print orders. Contact our customer service if you have questions.

Here’s How We Can Help

When you use our print-on-demand service, we print and ship locally within the U.S., so your orders don’t cross borders. That means:



No customs. No surprise fees. No delivery delays.

Your buyers get their art fast and you get peace of mind knowing everything’s handled by a production team who’s right there. No more playing the waiting game at customs.

Also, fun fact? We’ve just doubled our production space in Brooklyn, so we’re packing and dispatching more orders, faster than ever.

We take care of the printing, packing, and shipping so you can focus on creating. Orders are printed to fine art quality and delivered worldwide, with full tracking and no hassle on your end.

Explore our dropshipping service →

Sounds good? Let’s show you how easy it is to begin.

Getting started is quick and easy. You don’t need any technical skills or complex setup. The process has been streamlined so you can launch and fulfill orders in just a few clicks.

Here’s a step-by-step overview:

Create your account on Creativehub

Connect your store with theprintspace’s creativehub

Upload your art and sync your artwork as print products

List those products in your shop

Sit back – when someone orders, theprintspace automatically prints and ships it

Orders are typically dispatched within 2–5 business days, with tracked international delivery. Whether your customer is in New York, Berlin, or Tokyo, they’ll receive your artwork quickly and professionally.

It Still Feels Like It Came from You

We know handing over fulfilment can feel like giving up the magic. But don’t worry, we’ve made sure it still feels personal.

You can add custom Certificates of Authenticity to every order

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to every order ﻿ Write personalised letters that print and ship with each order

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that print and ship with each order ﻿ Use your digital signature, track editions, offer framing, and even get your branding on the packaging

Everything looks and feels like you sent it just without the stress of printing, packing, or that dreaded post office queue.