Join us for the exclusive BJP Breakthrough Awards exhibition premier

The BJP Breakthrough Awards exhibition is opening tomorrow featuring the work of the winners, their outstanding contribution to the artistic community in the form of photographic work is celebrated with drinks and their own private show in Brick Lane. Join us to raise a glass to these top students and recent graduates and their award winning artwork.

The winners’ works will be exhibited from 12th – 22nd June 2015 at the British Journal of Photography’s dedicated pop-up space as part of the Free Range Graduate Shows in East London.

Visit the BJP Breakthrough Awards page to find out more and view the work of the winners!

A selection of the winning work is also available to buy as fine art prints through our new service thehub. View and purchase the work here!

You can read more about each winning work here on the British Journal of Photography.

(Image by Felix van der Osten)