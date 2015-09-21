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An exclusive free entry offer for the IPA BJP Awards

September 21, 2015

BJP IPA 2016: Free entry for clients of theprintspace.
British Journal of Photography’s annual International Photography Award is one of the world’s leading showcases for contemporary photographic talent. As the official print partners of the IPA award we are offering FREE entry to the competition for single image and series entries when spending £20+ or £50+ respectively on printing.

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BJP’s International Photography Awards 2016 are now open!

Simply place your print order in-store or online at theprintspace.co.uk and email marketing@theprintspace.co.uk with your order number and whether you’d like to enter the single image or series category. We’ll then send you your free competition entry code. (Valid for orders placed from Monday 21st September – Sunday 4th October 2015)

Winners will receive a two week show at TJ Boulting gallery in central London. They will also have their work printed and framed by one of Europe’s leading pro labs, theprintspace, and receive international exposure across the British Journal of Photography’s print, online and social channels.

Click here to learn more about the IPA awards

Offer Conditions:

Only applies to print purchases made with theprintspace from 21 September to 4 October. This offer can be used retrospectively with purchases made during that period.

Each entrant may only take up one or other of the offers once per transaction, but may take one of the offers up again if another qualifying purchase is made.

This offer cannot be taken up in conjunction with any other offer on the same transaction.

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