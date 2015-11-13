Stunning photography printed by us features in first class exhibition

We’re pleased to announce that we’re teaming up with Black+White Photography Magazine and Leica as the official print partner for the Black+White Photographer Of The Year 2015!

Quality is the keystone of the magazine with excellent journalism and superb photography covering reportage, portraiture, landscape and every genre in between!

#BPOTY15 celebrates the best of the best contemporary monochrome photography, so we’re pleased to invite you to attend the exhibition which features some fantastic photography, printed by ourselves!

After being launched at the Leica Studio S in November, we’re pleased to announce that the exhibition is now coming to theprintspace!

Join us on Thursday 17th December from 7.30pm to celebrate the best in contemporary monochrome photography, refreshments will be available and the event is open invite – admission is, as always, free.

The exhibition will then be open to the public from Friday 18th December 2015 until Tuesday 2nd February 2016 (Mon – Fri, 9am – 7pm). The exhibition will be closed during the holidays, from 24 (9am – 1pm) Dec until 4 Jan (9am – 7pm).

CHECK OUT OUR EXCITING NEW COMPETITION ‘SHOWCASE’ WITH BLACK+WHITE MAGAZINE!

Black+White Photography is a platform for contemporary monochrome photography, celebrating the best in image making from around the world.