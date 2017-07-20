Carolyn Djanogly at Proud Chelsea.

© Carolyn Djanogly 1999

Limited edition portraits of David Bowie now on display at Proud Chelsea!

Now on show at Proud Chelsea are two stunning portraits of the late David Bowie by renowned photographic portraitist Carolyn Djanogly! Printed by our team at theprintspace, these limited edition 30″x 30″ archival prints capture a ‘genuine’ side of the icon, that’s in keeping with his last release, Blackstar. As a true favorite of all of us at theprintspace, it was a pleasure to team up with Proud and Carolyn, in producing these intimate yet striking prints!

© Carolyn Djanogly 1999

Carolyn Djanogly is a celebrated portrait photographer based in London. Her work has appeared in numerous publications such as Vanity Fair, The Sunday Times Magazine, The Observer, Newsweek, The Times, Forbes, Stern, Der Spiegel, and more! Carolyn moved into photography with the publication of her first book, Centurions (Andre Deutsch) in 1999. Centurions is a tribute to 100 people who significantly influenced the social, political and cultural texture of 20th Century Britain. Twenty two of the photos from that collection have been purchased by the National Portrait Gallery for its permanent collection, and exhibitions were held in London and the Channel Islands in 2000. In keeping with her iconic style, both portraits on show capture Bowie’s distinctive character in a striking, unusual style, uncovering a subtle and honest impression of the British icon, whilst still maintaining his ever-present intrigue and enigmatic theatricality.

Founded in 1998, Proud has become one of Europe’s leading privately funded photographic galleries specialising in popular culture, which encompasses rock & roll, fashion, sporting moments and more. Based upon a formula of exhibiting accessible shows around popular themes, Proud Galleries instantly took the photography industry by storm after a series of landmark shows attracted blanket media coverage, along with star‐studded opening nights! With up to 10,000 customers per show, the galleries soon became iconic for their culturally significant contribution to the ongoing representation of popular culture!

Print Information

Size : 30″ x 30″

Limited Edition : 25

Print Type : Signed Archival Digital

Framing available, please ask Proud Galleries for more details

Available for purchase online or at Proud’s Chelsea location