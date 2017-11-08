Celebrate a decade of theprintspace with us!

November is a BIG month for us here at theprintspace as we mark 10 years since we opened our doors on Kingsland Road!

What an incredible journey the last decade has been! 300+ events, 21,000 hub users, 2.7 million prints, and 1 awesome creative community that none of this could have been achieved without. To celebrate this milestone we’re holding an open call for our anniversary show, Decade, and to launch it, we’re throwing a party at theprintspace Gallery [RSVP here] (with an after party at TT Liquor) to thank all of you who have supported us along the way. This one’s open to all art and photography genres and is totally free to enter!

The creative community we’ve built and their interaction with each other has been the driving force behind our events, open calls, and exhibitions. We’re really proud of this, and want your stories at the forefront of Decade! The show will be curated using thehub’s new print-swap feature. The exhibition will pair our community’s swapped prints side-by-side, with statements from each swapper about the others work that really gets across a feel for what our community is all about!

How does it work? From the 8th-16th November get swapping on print-swap. If you swap, you’re in with a chance of making the show. We’ll then get in touch to hear what you love about the work you’ve acquired via the swap and the artist you swapped with. For all you need to know about print-swap click here.

Here’s how to get swapping:

Share your best work to print-swap ( printswap@theprintspace.co.uk )

For full details on Sharing in thehub click here

Browse the print-swap catalogue

Get swapping those prints!

Anyone that confirms a swap between 8-16th November is in with a chance to be picked

Submissions close midnight GMT on the 16th November. The private view will take place Friday 24th November at theprintspace Gallery and stay with us until late as we’ll be hosting an anniversary after party at TT Liquor until 2am! Remember, It’s totally free to enter and you could be part of our best show yet! Don’t sleep on this one guys!