Photographers produce a limited edition photo book with Ditto Press

Photographer Dan Wilton and writer Josh Jones have produced ‘CANYON’, a limited edition book celebrating the intriguing people of Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills. As a limited edition the book is fast becoming a photographic collectible winning the hearts of street photography lovers everywhere.

Dan and writer Josh met the Angelinos at Runyon’s peak, from Mulholland Drive millionaires, to gangsters and hustlers from Downtown. From Hollywood fitness freaks to postal workers from south LA.

‘CANYON’ is produced in collaboration with Ditto Press, and you can buy the book here.

The work was printed on digital C-Type prints on Fuji Crystal Archival Matt. This series is all shot on film with ambient lighting, and I just like the way a matt paper compliments it. My favourite paper is Archival Matt all the way. Well, apart from my first show (Fuck Off, I Love You, 2010) which I printed on glossy – but those images had a harder light to them which the glossy paper complimented well. I’ve printed all my shows with theprintspace. It’s always a pleasure to work with them, I can’t see why I’d go anywhere else!

The exhibition and book launch is TONIGHT at Ditto Press! See below for details and to RSVP:

Private View

11th June 2015 @ 6.30pm

Ditto Press

4 Benyon Road

N1 5TY