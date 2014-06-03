David Lykes Keenan Fair Witness: Street Photography for the 21st Century

Support Street Photographer David Lykes Keenan‘s Kickstarter campaign to fund the publication of ‘Fair Witness: Street Photography for the 21st Century’.

David Lykes Keenan has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the publication of ‘Fair Witness’ and you have 30 days to support him.

If the campaign is successful, the book will be printed and distributed by the Italian publisher Damiani Editore in time for their Spring 2015 catalog.

“For reasons both within and beyond my control, I have lived more as a witness than a participant in my life: a voyeur,” says David Lykes Keenan. “But I cannot photograph a loving couple without envy. I cannot photograph a beautiful person without longing.”

Each of the photographs in ‘Fair Witness’ occurred in my path, unplanned, and would have evaporated within seconds, if I had not been ready with my camera.

In this way, the photographs in his book “capture fleeting, almost invisible, moments of the 21st century”.

The project has been supported by many significant figures in photography including Eli Reed, Elliott Erwitt, Maggie Steber, Roy Flukinger, Mary Ellen Mark and Harvey Stein.

You can support David Lykes Keenan’s campaign and find more information on his Kickstarter site.

There is plenty of rewards from T-Shirts to a weekend workshop in New York taught by Eli Reed.