Don’t miss the most diverse photography exhibition of the year!

The 2018 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition returns to Somerset House on the 20th April for what promises to be the most diverse photography exhibition of the year!

This years exhibition brings together over 600 talented photographers each showcasing a range of inspiring and thought-provoking images! Expect to see every photographic genre you can imagine, from Architecture, Documentary, Landscape, Portraiture, Sports, Street Photography, Wildlife, Still Life, Travel, Enhanced, Culture, and more!

Also on display is an exclusive selection of large-scale colour work by the renowned Outstanding Contribution to Photography recipient, Candida Höfer. Candida Höfer is one of the world’s foremost contemporary photographers. Renowned for her precise methodology and technique, Höfer’s internationally recognized work often takes the form of large-format color photography. The exhibition will include three of her most notable large-scale pieces: Musée du Louvre Paris XXI 2005; Hermitage St. Petersburg VIII 2014 and Trinity College Library Dublin I 2004.

Get 20% off your ticket!

As an exclusive offer to theprintspace community, The World Photography Organisation are offering 20% off online tickets! To claim this discount enter promo code: TPS18 (top right when selecting your ticket!)

Exhibition Details:

Dates:

Fri, 20 Apr 2018, 10:00 – Sun, 6 May 2018, 20:00 BST

Location:

Somerset House, Strand, London, WC2R 0RN

Exhibition hours:

Monday to Friday 10am to 9pm

Saturday and Sunday 10am to 8pm

Last entry one hour before closing