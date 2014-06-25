Celebrated street photographer launches new photobook

Dougie Wallace is fast becoming one of the most iconic street photographers of our generation. With his own unique style, his photographs are instantly reconisable. To celebate the book ‘Stags, Hens & Bunnies: A Blackpool Story’ we are launching its release to the general public at our Gallery in London.

Dougie Wallace’s photo book, a new publication by Dewi Lewis Media, ‘Stags, Hens & Bunnies: A Blackpool Story’ is an ironical yet pungent socio-anthropological account of the most curious pre-marital habits providing us with a witty, irreverent however deeply human gaze upon real British culture.

The London-based photographer is recognised for his expressive social documentary and a distinct and direct style of street photography.

“Human behaviour motivates my pictures. People, their interactions and emotions fascinate me… Translating this, through my lens, into social wit, criticism and humorous vignettes is what stimulates me,” he says.

“Like a proper ‘Weedgie’ *, Dougie Wallace doesn’t patronise but sees humanity and pathos in the carnage that is Blackpool.” – Irvine Welsh

Get your own copy at Dewi Lewis Publishing.

Join us for the launch of ‘Stags, Hens & Bunnies’ on Wednesday, 25th June 2014, from 6.30 pm, at Old Sessions House, 22 Clerkenwell Green, London EC1R 0NA.

The show will continue with an exhibition at the Hoxton Gallery in Shoreditch from the 24th of July 2014.