Enter print-swap exhibition & win £1000 of printing!

Are you a street photographer with a passion for illustration? Are you a street artist with an appreciation of fine art photography? Soon, you will be able to swap prints with photographers & artists from around the globe, fueling your passion for art whilst building yourself a print collection for the standard cost of a print each time!

Inspired by the success and feedback we had from our print swapping project with Magnum Photos, we are integrating this permanent print swapping feature into thehub from September. This means we are taking submissions for the grand launch! Post launch everyone can take part, but if you would like to be part of the launch selection then please read on!

A few of our favourites from Magnum Swap Shop

The chosen 200 launch artists will be exhibited at a large scale exhibition at theprintspace Gallery, and receive a free print voucher for their first swap! If that wasn’t enough, we’re giving the most swapped image from the two-weeks following the grand launch £1000 print credit! We are looking for any kind of printable art, from illustration to painting to photography…all you need is a digital file of your artwork to submit. Best of all it’s totally free to enter!

How it works: