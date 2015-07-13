New exclusive zine launched by renowned culture photographer

Last Tuesday we held our 5th First Tuesdays event, which was hosted by king of counterculture photographer and filmmaker Ewen Spencer.

At the evening event, Ewen launched his new zine Guapamente Vol. 4 which focuses on his new project Jam&Cheese, and his film from the project was also screened during the evening. Jam&Cheese looks at London’s underground subculture of quad skaters, and you can view the film here.

The night ended with a great question and answer session with Ewen and Jen Byrne from Dazed & Confused, who commissioned the film.

We hope all of you who attended enjoyed the night as much as we did! Did you miss out? Sign up to our mailing list to be one of the first to receive news of our next First Tuesdays events, as well as invites to our shows, offers and more!