Renowned street photography collective host evening for 15th anniversary

Tuesday marked the launch of our inaugural First Tuesdays event, and it was a huge success! Check out the video highlights here.

February’s First Tuesdays with iN-PUBLiC: The Follow Up

This month, we had iN-PUBLiC, the renowned street photography collective, come in and host the evening. It was also a celebration of their 15th anniversary, and we all enjoyed a tasty slice of cake for it!

We caught up with Nick Turpin of iN-PUBLiC after the event for a quick word…

“When we started it wasn’t a street photography community, it was our own community. Now, of course, with social media there’s huge online following of street photography.

This evening, we’ve had around 70 people turn up. It shows that there is a big interest in this kind of work. There’s been such a lovely atmosphere, just getting together with everyone and discussing street photography was brilliant.

We’ve had a really successful evening for the first ‘First Tuesdays’. theprintspace have been great hosts and I’m looking forward to coming back the next Tuesday myself to learn some new stuff!”

To be in with a chance of landing a place at our next First Tuesdays event, join our Meetup group here, or sign up to our mailing list to receive our newsletter!