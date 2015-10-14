On October 21st we celebrate with futuristic illustration Marty and Doc arriving in our time

You’re invited to the private view of our next exhibition 1.21 GIGAWATTS which will celebrate the date that Marty McFly and Doc Brown time-travelled to, October 21st 2015, in the 1985 movie ‘Back To The Future’!

No hoverboards yet, but we do have Siri (slightly less useful, and slightly less cool)!

The tribute exhibition will feature exclusive original artworks produced by the 30 internationally renowned artists of the New Rule collective, all available to purchase as fine art prints now and during the show!

Visit the 1.21 GIGAWATTS gallery here!

New Rule will also be releasing a book featuring all the artworks in the show, on the night of the private view.

The private view will take place next Wednesday 21st October at theprintspace Gallery from 7.30pm until 10pm. Refreshments will be provided and admission, as always, is free!

The exhibition will then open to the public from Thursday 22nd October until Tuesday 27th October, and the gallery will also be open on Saturday and Sunday, 12pm – 6pm.

Be there, the future is now!

“2015? You mean we’re in the future!?” A celebration of the cult movie, Back To The Future.