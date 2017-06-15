Grenfell Tower Tragedy – Charity Print Sale

John-Paul Pietrus limited print sale to benefit the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy

Photographer John-Paul Pietrus is selling a very limited edition of five signed gallery prints to benefit the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Kensington and Chelsea Foundation.

‘I am a long time resident of the Notting Hill area, and in addition to food and clothing donations, I want to try and help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire as much as I can. This morning when I woke up I could see the plume of smoke and charred carcass of a building from my block, it was absolutely heartbreaking and devastating. I hope that people will purchase this photograph of my friend Dalibor, celebrating spring and the spirit of Notting Hill, to support this cause and help out my local community. I made this collage today specifically for this cause.’

The image is printed on 20×30 inch gallery quality archival paper with border, signed and numbered by John-Paul. Each print sells for 1000 pounds including shipping anywhere in the world.

Please contact info@johnpaulpietrus.com to purchase.