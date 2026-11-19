Yes. Our London studio in Shoreditch is open to visitors Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm, with no appointment needed. You can look through all our paper samples, see the frames, have your files checked and talk your project through with the front-of-house team.

Address and opening hours

theprintspace, 74 Kingsland Road, London E2 8DL , a short walk from Old Street and Hoxton stations.

, a short walk from Old Street and Hoxton stations. Open Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm.

Closed at weekends and on public and bank holidays, so there are no Saturday or Sunday visits or collections.

The studio is fully accessible.

Visits are walk-in, first come, first served. We do not take bookings, and you do not need to have placed an order first. If you are making a special trip for help, contact us beforehand so that we can make sure someone is free when you arrive.

What you can do at the studio

Compare the papers. We keep samples of all our Giclée and C-type papers at the studio, so you can compare textures, tones and finishes side by side. Bring your images or design if you can: advice is much easier once we can see what you are printing.

We keep samples of all our Giclée and C-type papers at the studio, so you can compare textures, tones and finishes side by side. Bring your images or design if you can: advice is much easier once we can see what you are printing. See the frames. We do not post out frame or moulding samples. They are on display at the studio.

We do not post out frame or moulding samples. They are on display at the studio. Have your files checked. The team will check your files on a calibrated screen, or calibrate your screen with Calibrite hardware, and go through colour profiles with you, at no charge.

The team will check your files on a calibrated screen, or calibrate your screen with Calibrite hardware, and go through colour profiles with you, at no charge. Buy a sample pack at the front desk to take away: there is a Photography pack and an Illustration pack.

at the front desk to take away: there is a Photography pack and an Illustration pack. Collect an order. See How do I choose studio collection at checkout?

Ordering while you are there

Orders are placed through your own creativehub account, exactly as they are online. You can do that at home or on the on-site computer at the studio, and prints can be made while you wait. We cannot take orders or payments in person and we do not accept cash: payment is by card when you place the order online.

If you order online and want to collect the same day, place the order before 1:30pm; otherwise prints are usually ready within 24 hours. See Can I get prints the same day in London?

Things to know before you come

We do not offer file or design preparation, so have your files ready before ordering.

We print only on the papers we offer, and only from the files in your account. We cannot print on paper or materials sent or brought in.

The production area is restricted. The printers run client orders continuously, so visits stay in the front-of-house area and we cannot offer tours of the lab.

London is our only site open to visitors. Düsseldorf has a collection point for orders routed there but takes no other visitors, and our New York facility is production only.

Our guide to making prints of your art explains how to prepare a file before you order.

If you cannot visit

Order a sample pack to see and feel the papers.

Order a test strip or a few small prints to see your own image on different papers: see How to make a test strip.

Email info@creativehub.io with what you are printing and the look you want, and we will recommend papers. Soft-proofing and calibration questions are welcome by email too.

If Shoreditch is too far to travel, order an art or photo paper sample pack and compare the papers in the hand at home.