Collection is one of the delivery options at checkout on order.creativehub.io. It is free, and anyone who has your order number can collect for you.

Where the collection option is

The delivery options, collection included, only appear once you have entered and confirmed a delivery address. Collection is shown as Collect London Studio when that address is in the United Kingdom, or Collect Düsseldorf Studio when it is in Germany. If you cannot see it, enter an address first; the studio's own address works.

Bespoke framed and mounted orders are made in London, so only the London studio is offered for those. Collection is for orders you place directly with us. Orders placed through an artist's online store are dispatched to the buyer and cannot be collected.

Where and when to collect

74 Kingsland Road, London E2 8DL. Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm, except public holidays. No appointment is needed.

We let you know when the order is ready. Bring the order number with you. Because collection skips the delivery day, a print-only Giclée order placed before 1:30pm UK time is ready the same working day; C-type prints are usually ready the next working day. Timings are in Can I get prints the same day in London?

An order showing as unpaid does not go into production, so it will not be ready until the payment has gone through.

Someone else collecting for you

A friend, or a courier you book yourself, can collect with the order number. For a courier, we can pack the print in a tube and label it with the name, address and phone number you give us. If you want particular prints packed together, tell us and we leave a note for the packing team.

Packaging is not included on collections

Packaging is included on every delivered order, but not on an order you collect, because we encourage customers to reuse it. Bring a tube or a portfolio if you have one. If you need packaging, we sell it to you at cost, paid at collection by payment link. We cannot sell tubes in bulk. If you are sending prints on to your own buyers, our front of house team can also sell you hard-backed envelopes or cardboard mailers and advise on the options. Tube sizes are listed in What size are your postal tubes and envelopes?

Signing prints when you collect

You are welcome to sign your prints at the studio. We keep a pen there, or you can bring your own:

Use an archival pigment fine liner. A Sakura Pigma Micron with a 0.3 mm or 0.5 mm nib is a good choice.

Avoid ballpoint and gel pens, which can bleed or fade.

Test the pen first on an offcut or a test strip of the same paper.

Let the ink dry before you stack or roll the prints.

A framed print can still be signed: the print is not dry mounted, so the back of the frame can be taken off.

How long we keep a collection order

Collection orders are kept at the studio for at least three months. We contact you before then to remind you the order is waiting. After three months we cannot guarantee it will still be at the studio.

Switching between collection and delivery

Both directions are possible if you ask in time. Email info@creativehub.io with the order number.

Delivery to collection: if you ask before the order leaves us, we can hold it at the studio for collection instead of dispatching it.

if you ask before the order leaves us, we can hold it at the studio for collection instead of dispatching it. Collection to delivery: tell us the service you would like and the full delivery address. We charge the delivery cost to the card on file or send a secure payment link. Once it is paid we dispatch the order and email the tracking.

Delivery prices are shown at checkout and on the price list.

Ordering for someone else

The delivery name, address, email and phone number can differ from the payer's, so an order can go straight to the recipient. If you would rather not exchange addresses, place the order for collection and ask the recipient to email us with the order number. We convert it to a delivery to their address and take the delivery charge from them. There is no gift note and no option to hide prices on the order; the Notes for production studio box at checkout reaches our team if there is something we should know.

Collection is one of several ways to receive an order, and our delivery page sets out the others alongside London collection.