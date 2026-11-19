Smaller prints travel flat in a rigid corrugated envelope and larger prints are rolled in a tube. Each print sits in its own glassine sleeve under tissue paper, and no tape touches the print. Packaging is included on every delivered order and is chosen by us from the size of the print.

Flat or rolled

For UK delivery, prints up to 20 x 16 in (50.8 x 40.6 cm) overall paper size, including any border, are sent flat. Anything larger is rolled in a tube. For delivery to Germany and everywhere else the flat limit is 12 x 17 in (30.5 x 43.1 cm).

Framed and mounted pieces are packed assembled, with edge protectors, and go by courier.

Envelope sizes

Our London studio uses four rigid corrugated envelopes:

Envelope Takes prints up to 36 x 26 cm A4 36 x 28 cm 10 x 12 in 48 x 35 cm 16 x 12 in 57 x 42 cm 20 x 16 in

Tube sizes

Our London studio uses six tubes:

Tube length Tube width Takes prints with a short side up to 38 cm 10 cm 37 cm 57 cm 10 cm 56 cm 81 cm 10 cm 80 cm 117 cm 13 cm 116 cm 136 cm 13 cm 135 cm 160 cm 17 cm 159 cm

A print is rolled along its long side, so its short side decides the tube. A 50 x 70 cm print, for example, is too long for the 38 cm tube and goes in the 57 cm one.

Several prints can share a tube, and a large order may be split across more than one.

How prints are protected inside

Each print is wrapped in its own glassine sleeve and covered with tissue paper, so prints in the same parcel do not touch each other.

In a tube, the roll is held in place with bubble wrap padding. No tape touches the print.

All of our packaging, including the tape, stickers and edge protectors, is recyclable or biodegradable.

Can I ask for a tube instead of an envelope?

No. Packaging follows the size of the print and cannot be switched on request. Flat packaging supports a smaller print better and reduces movement in transit, while rolling a small print raises the risk of pressure marks, curling and surface damage. Tubes are kept for formats that have to be rolled.

Unpacking and flattening a rolled print

Take off one end cap and slide the whole roll out. Do not pull on a single print.

Handle prints by the edges, with clean, dry hands or cotton gloves.

Do not bend a print back against the curl.

To flatten a rolled Giclée print, leave it in its glassine, lay it face down on a clean flat surface, cover it with a board, weight it evenly and leave it for one to two days.

What is and is not in the parcel

Packaging is neutral, and we never include a printed receipt, invoice or prices. The shipping documentation may still refer to theprintspace, and the label on an order you place yourself shows theprintspace as the sender.

We do not include return labels or arrange return shipments. Delivery is one way; if prints need to travel on afterwards, for example back from an exhibition, that shipment is arranged by you or the venue.

We do not supply packed dimensions or weights. The delivery price shown when you order already covers the size and weight of the parcel.

Carrying a tube on a flight

Check the airline's length limit against the tube lengths before you order, because some limits fall between two tube sizes.

With a 55 cm limit, for example, a 50 x 70 cm print needs the 57 cm tube, which is longer than the allowance.

Check before you order

Send us the exact print size, paper and quantity before the order goes into production and we can confirm whether it will ship flat or in a tube, which tube it will go in and how the prints will be split across tubes. Email info@creativehub.io.

If you collect your order

Packaging is not included on an order collected from the London studio. Bring a tube or portfolio, or buy packaging from us at cost when you collect. See How do I choose studio collection at checkout?

If a print arrives creased or damaged

Photograph the packaging as well as the affected prints and send the pictures to us within seven days of delivery. Where the damage happened in transit we send a replacement at our cost. See My prints arrived damaged and our delivery services page.

All of this packaging is recyclable or biodegradable, and our carbon neutral printing page explains the wider approach to sustainable packaging and offsetting.