How are my art print orders packaged?

Your art print orders are packaged carefully to prevent damage in transit, with the method chosen to suit the size and format of the print.

How each art print order is packaged

Small prints (up to 20″ × 16″ in the UK, or 12″ × 17″ in Germany and the Rest of World) — sent flat in an envelope .

(up to 20″ × 16″ in the UK, or 12″ × 17″ in Germany and the Rest of World) — sent . Larger flat prints — sent rolled in a tube .

— sent . Mounted and framed pieces — up to 40″ × 30″ by postage or courier, depending on the order details; larger pieces, up to 50″ × 75″, crated for a specialist carrier.

If a print arrives damaged

theprintspace has over two decades of experience shipping packages worldwide. In the rare event a print arrives damaged, we'll replace it — just send us images or video of the damage for the shipping insurance claim.

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