Yes, on request. We can hold an order and dispatch it on or after a date you choose. There is no self-service setting for this, so email info@creativehub.io with the order number and what you need, as early as you can. A hold cannot be applied once the order has been dispatched.

How to ask

Note the order number. Email info@creativehub.io with the order number and the earliest date the parcel should leave us.

If you already know you need a later delivery, ask as soon as you place the order.

How a dispatch-date hold works

The order is produced on the usual timetable and then held at dispatch.

It ships on or after the date you asked for.

Delivery times run from the day it is dispatched, so add the delivery time for your service to that date.

A hold only delays when the order ships. It does not change when the order is charged.

Keeping an order at the studio

If you ask before the order leaves us, we can keep a delivery order at the London studio for you to collect instead. Collection orders are kept for at least three months. See How do I choose studio collection at checkout?

Holding an order so you can sign it

We can keep a finished order at the London studio, 74 Kingsland Road, London E2 8DL, for you to sign, number or emboss before it is sent on. We email you when it is ready, and once you have signed it we pack and dispatch it. Treat the visit as an extra step when you plan your dates. The studio is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm.

Holding an order while something is checked

If you spot a problem after ordering, such as a wrong address or a duplicate order, tell us straight away and we hold the order before production while it is sorted out. See also How can I change my delivery address after I have ordered?

How long production and delivery take once the order is released is covered on our delivery services page.

When you choose a release date, our delivery options and timescales page helps you judge when the parcel should arrive.