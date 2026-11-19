Work back from your date: production time, plus delivery time, plus a day or two spare. We can tell you when an order will be printed and dispatched, but the delivery leg sits with the carrier, so every delivery estimate is given on a best-endeavours basis and an arrival date cannot be guaranteed.

Step 1: allow for production

Print-only orders are dispatched on or before the next working day when ordered before 1:30pm UK time. C-type prints are dispatched within two working days. That holds for a single A4 print, a Giclée print a metre wide or a batch of smaller prints.

Finishing adds time, because it is made to order:

Dry mounting: 5 working days.

Acrylic reverse mounting: 10 working days.

Bespoke framing: 10 working days.

The substrates and fixtures behind those mounting options are shown on our photo and art mounting page.

Turnaround is counted in working days. Production does not run at weekends or on the public holidays of the studio making your order, so a Friday afternoon order rolls into the following week. The full list is in Production turnaround times.

Step 2: add the delivery time

Delivery time starts at dispatch and depends on the service you choose at checkout.

DHL courier: typically the next working day after dispatch within the UK. This is the service to choose when you have a date to hit.

typically the next working day after dispatch within the UK. This is the service to choose when you have a date to hit. Royal Mail Tracked 24: typically 1 to 3 working days after dispatch. Royal Mail cannot guarantee a date, so we do not advise it for a fixed deadline.

typically 1 to 3 working days after dispatch. Royal Mail cannot guarantee a date, so we do not advise it for a fixed deadline. Same-day courier in London: the most certain way to have prints arrive on a particular day. See Can I get prints the same day in London?

the most certain way to have prints arrive on a particular day. See Can I get prints the same day in London? Collection from our London studio: free, and it takes the carrier out of the picture altogether.

free, and it takes the carrier out of the picture altogether. Outside the UK: once dispatched, DHL express typically delivers the next working day to the EU and within about 3 working days to the rest of the world. Allow 1 to 2 extra days for courier delays.

More on the services is on our delivery services page.

Step 3: check the estimate at checkout

The estimated delivery date shown at checkout covers both production and transit for your exact order, so it is the clearest test of whether a date is realistic. You can check it without paying:

Build the order at order.creativehub.io as normal. Go to checkout and enter the full delivery address. Compare the delivery options offered for that address. Each one shows an estimated delivery date. Choose the option that lands comfortably before the date you need.

This matters most for remote and island addresses, where the usual estimates may not apply. If the estimate is uncomfortably close to your deadline, step up to the faster service.

Tight deadlines

Order as early as you can. It is the single most useful thing you can do to protect a fixed date.

Order print only . Framing takes 10 working days, so a framed order is unlikely to be achievable inside two weeks. Framing cannot be added to a print-only order afterwards, so a tight deadline usually means sourcing the frame separately.

. Framing takes 10 working days, so a framed order is unlikely to be achievable inside two weeks. Framing cannot be added to a print-only order afterwards, so a tight deadline usually means sourcing the frame separately. There is no fixed express production service. The delivery leg is the part you can speed up.

As a guide, a larger run such as 21 A3 Giclée prints can generally go from upload to UK delivery in three working days with the courier option.

Christmas and other busy periods

During the festive period our timings are slightly extended and offered on a best-endeavours basis. Each year we publish order cut-off dates for pre-Christmas delivery once the couriers confirm their schedules. Until the new dates are out, last year's cut-off dates are a reasonable planning guide: print-only orders need the least lead time and framed orders the most.

Ask us to check a date

Before you order, email info@creativehub.io with the deadline date, where the order is going, the size, the paper, the quantity and whether it is framed or unframed. We will tell you honestly whether the date is achievable.

When a date matters, compare the services before you order: our delivery options and timescales page covers prints, mounted and framed work.